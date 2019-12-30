Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un makes threat to take 'offensive measures' to protect security

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un makes threat to take 'offensive measures' to protect securityNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his military and diplomats to prepare unspecified "offensive measures" to protect the country's security and sovereignty, the North's state media said on Monday, before his end-of-year deadline...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' [Video]U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift' [Video]Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted. According to CNN, the Trump Administration interprets the statement to mean a weapons test. No..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kim Jong-un calls for 'positive, offensive measures' to ensure North Korea's security

Pyongyang [North Korea], Dec 30 (ANI): North Korea leader Kim Jong-un has called for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security as a year-end deadline...
Sify

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urges 'offensive' security measures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called at a ruling party meeting for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security ahead of a year-end deadline he has set...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Kyodo_News_EN

NE_sweN_odoyK North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un presides over 2nd day of key party meeting https://t.co/7KrdXjCcuY https://t.co/7j6HYjtDU0 5 seconds ago

randydsmith

YOU TELL EM I'M COMING AND HELL'S COMING WITH ME🆘 RT @politico: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his military and diplomats to prepare unspecified “offensive measures” to protect… 5 minutes ago

DenizEngelhardt

Deniz Engelhardt RT @anewscomtr: US President Donald Trump's aide and national security adviser Robert O'brien warned North Korea on Sunday, that the United… 6 minutes ago

anewscomtr

ANews US President Donald Trump's aide and national security adviser Robert O'brien warned North Korea on Sunday, that th… https://t.co/6YSmjL1C8Y 15 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #KimJongUn: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned top ruling party officials of the "grave situation" facing t… https://t.co/dPtiYayqlY 17 minutes ago

P_F_Lherisson_

Pierre F. Lherisson 🛑🚦#North #Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his military and diplomats to prepare unspecified “offensive measure… https://t.co/yz6Wte4m8V 20 minutes ago

Dasle1975

Elshad fr Azerbaijan RT @TIME: The North Korean leader's remarks come ahead of his end-of-year deadline for the U.S. to make major concessions https://t.co/TcyE… 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.