US civil rights icon John Lewis diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Yvonne Bach Civil Rights Icon and Congressman John Lewis Announces Cancer Diagnosis - https://t.co/0H3cKX61GN 2 seconds ago Not Me. Us. RT @IlhanMN: John Lewis is a giant—an icon of the civil rights movement, a leader in Congress and one of the kindest people I know. I’m p… 2 seconds ago Di, LeftCoastUSA🍑🌊#FreeRealityWinner RT @ESCochrane: Rep. John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, says he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. "I have decided to do what… 4 seconds ago 🇺🇸🌍🌞🌝🌎Raven R’lyeh🌏🌈🦋🦄🐱🇺🇸 RT @USATODAY: Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “I have been in some kind of fight –… 5 seconds ago x - Kalos RT @Brosner85: Civil Rights icon and Rep. John Lewis undergoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/RGEqEPgc74 6 seconds ago Eileen Choffnes RT @HamillHimself: "I have been in some kind of fight- for freedom, equality, basic human rights- for nearly my entire life." I'm hoping wi… 10 seconds ago Sacred Cycles RT @raidergyrl: 💔 Oh no! This is devastating news! Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer https://t… 11 seconds ago SimplyAmerican RT @AndrewDesiderio: Just in: Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, 79, says he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer & will begin undergoing treatmen… 14 seconds ago