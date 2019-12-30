Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US civil rights icon John Lewis diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Civil rights icon and US House Representative John Lewis has announced that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. The diagnosis followed a "routine medical visit," Lewis, a 79-year-old Democrat who has repeatedly sparred with President Donald Trump, said in a statement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Lewis On ‘Moral Obligation’ To Impeach [Video]John Lewis On ‘Moral Obligation’ To Impeach

Rep. John Lewis delivers impassioned remarks about the impeachment vote, saying, “we have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published

54 Years After Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Still an Issue for Georgia [Video]54 Years After Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Still an Issue for Georgia

It's been 54 years since the Voting Rights Act was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, and for 50 years it stood as rock-solid. All that changed with a 2013 Supreme Court case in Shelby v..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US lawmaker and civil rights icon John Lewis has pancreatic cancer

Civil rights icon and US House Representative John Lewis announced on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.
France 24

Civil rights icon John Lewis says he has pancreatic cancer

ATLANTA (AP) — Congressman John Lewis of Georgia announced Sunday that he has stage IV pancreatic cancer, vowing he will stay in office and fight the disease...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BachYvonne

Yvonne Bach Civil Rights Icon and Congressman John Lewis Announces Cancer Diagnosis - https://t.co/0H3cKX61GN 2 seconds ago

TeacherWarrior

Not Me. Us. RT @IlhanMN: John Lewis is a giant—an icon of the civil rights movement, a leader in Congress and one of the kindest people I know. I’m p… 2 seconds ago

DiJohnson15

Di, LeftCoastUSA🍑🌊#FreeRealityWinner RT @ESCochrane: Rep. John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, says he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. "I have decided to do what… 4 seconds ago

RavenRlyyeh

🇺🇸🌍🌞🌝🌎Raven R’lyeh🌏🌈🦋🦄🐱🇺🇸 RT @USATODAY: Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “I have been in some kind of fight –… 5 seconds ago

SuperKalosBros

x - Kalos RT @Brosner85: Civil Rights icon and Rep. John Lewis undergoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/RGEqEPgc74 6 seconds ago

EileenChoffnes

Eileen Choffnes RT @HamillHimself: "I have been in some kind of fight- for freedom, equality, basic human rights- for nearly my entire life." I'm hoping wi… 10 seconds ago

sacr3dcycl3s

Sacred Cycles RT @raidergyrl: 💔 Oh no! This is devastating news! Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer https://t… 11 seconds ago

SimplyMariaC

SimplyAmerican RT @AndrewDesiderio: Just in: Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, 79, says he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer & will begin undergoing treatmen… 14 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.