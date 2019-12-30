US civil rights icon John Lewis diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Civil rights icon and US House Representative John Lewis has announced that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. The diagnosis followed a "routine medical visit," Lewis, a 79-year-old Democrat who has repeatedly sparred with President Donald Trump, said in a statement.
