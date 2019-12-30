Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Melbourne mum charged after allegedly leaving kids in hot car

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Melbourne mum charged after allegedly leaving kids in hot carA Melbourne mum is facing charges after she allegedly left her two young children locked in a car at a shopping centre on a hot summer's day.Emergency services rushed to Springvale Shopping Centre, in Melbourne's southeast, just...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shocking dashcam footage shows moment toddler narrowly misses death when he tumbles out of a moving taxi [Video]Shocking dashcam footage shows moment toddler narrowly misses death when he tumbles out of a moving taxi

Shocking dashcam footage shows the heart-stopping moment a toddler was almost run and over and killed when he fell from a moving taxi. Kris McGrory, 38, had been on the school run when his on-board..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lindycleeland

Lindy Cleeland RT @earthma23: Keysborough mum charged after allegedly leaving kids in hot car https://t.co/W6xTxKRRn4 20 hours ago

earthma23

💧🌱LadyBatGirlKimberley Keysborough mum charged after allegedly leaving kids in hot car https://t.co/W6xTxKRRn4 20 hours ago

ValerieLynneCl2

Valerie C. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 😥😥😥 RT @newscomauHQ: The temperature outside was 25 degrees yesterday - meaning inside the car could’ve reached as high as 60C. https://t.co/K… 20 hours ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au The temperature outside was 25 degrees yesterday - meaning inside the car could’ve reached as high as 60C. https://t.co/KGvFjvLrvy 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.