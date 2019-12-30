Global  

British woman found guilty of lying about being gang raped by Israeli teenagers in Cyprus

Independent Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A British woman has been found guilty of lying about being gang raped by Israeli tourists in Cyprus.
News video: Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying 00:50

 A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis [Video]Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape [Video]British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape

A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus. The 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on..

Cyprus court finds 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago.
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle TimesBristol PostTamworth HeraldFOXNews.comNYTimes.comWales OnlineHaaretzDerby Telegraph

British teen guilty of lying about gang rape in Cyprus

A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israelis in a hotel room at a tourist...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •Seattle TimesBristol PostBelfast TelegraphTamworth HeraldFOXNews.comNYTimes.comWales OnlineHaaretzDerby TelegraphDaily Record

ItsAnAmerican

Fake N. Ame RT @Josiensor: At court in Ayia Napa. British teen who claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israelis has herself just been found guilty of "pu… 2 seconds ago

Alex_Albert

Alex Albert Cyprus gang rape claim: British woman found guilty of public mischief https://t.co/FDr2QT0KRr 18 seconds ago

SleightTony

Tony RT @Barristerblog: British woman, 19, found guilty of lying over rape claims. None of the alleged rapists gave evidence & her conviction de… 26 seconds ago

0800lowri

lowri RT @nataliesedacca: This looks disturbing - a 19 year old who reported being gang raped on holiday, had injuries consistent with rape accor… 26 seconds ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut A British woman accused a group of Israeli men of raping her in Cyprus. She was found guilty of ‘public mischief.’… https://t.co/Axco6Re9rX 40 seconds ago

CristianaV26

cristiana RT @gemdolla: Unbelievable that I’ve just heard @BBCRadio2 reporting this as a straight forward case of a woman lying about being raped. Th… 57 seconds ago

doublehelix

David Allsopp RT @a_leesha1: Incredibly awful, unjust, & abhorrent. A British teen could face up to a year in jail. Her crime? Reporting she’d been gang… 1 minute ago

LadySakai

OneWomanChaos-Lady S RT @centreWJ: We are increasingly seeing female survivors of male violence be punished, silenced and deterred from reporting. The convictio… 1 minute ago

