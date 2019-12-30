Sport24.co.za | Malan to debut at Newlands, question marks remain over Bavuma Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Pieter Malan will make his Test debut when the Proteas take on England in the second Test at Newlands later this week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lukhanyo Baleni @officialCSA @NathiMthethwaSA @ArtsCultureSA @khanyisotshwaku Where is the Transformation? Are you taking us back t… https://t.co/W3apo6VdJ9 1 week ago