Chinese court sentences scientist who 'gene-edited' babies

France 24 Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A Chinese court on Monday sentenced the doctor who claimed to be behind the world’s first gene-edited babies to three years in prison for illegal medical practice, state media reported.
News video: China jails 'gene-editing' scientist

China jails 'gene-editing' scientist 01:01

 A Chinese court sentenced a scientist who created the world&apos;s first &apos;gene-edited&apos; babies to three years in prison on Monday. David Doyle reports.

Chinese court sentences 'gene-editing' scientist to three years in prison

A Chinese court sentenced the scientist who created the world's first "gene-edited" babies to three years in prison on Monday, according to the official Xinhua...
China jails scientist who gene-edited babies

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced the doctor who claimed to be behind the world's first gene-edited babies to three years in prison for illegal medical...
