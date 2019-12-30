China Sentences Christian Leader To 9 Years In Prison

Wang Yi is one of China's most prominent independent Christian leaders. Authorities arrested him a year ago in a relentless suppression of religious practice in China.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor SHANGHAI — Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China after a British girl found a message from workers inside one of them. The BBC reports that Florence Widdicombe found a.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:32Published 1 week ago 11-12-19_ICYMI Most on Wall Street agree that President Donald Trump offered not much in the way of new information in his Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of New York. Yet stocks had a decent day after having.. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:30Published on November 12, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources China sentences pastor to 9 years on subversion charge BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday sentenced a prominent pastor who operated outside the Communist Party-recognized Protestant organization to nine years in...

Seattle Times 9 hours ago



China's protestant pastor jailed for 9 years over subversion of state power Beijing [China], Dec 30 (ANI): A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a Christian pastor of a protestant church to nine years in prison for subversion of state...

Sify 4 minutes ago





Tweets about this