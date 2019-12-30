Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

China Sentences Christian Leader To 9 Years In Prison

NPR Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Wang Yi is one of China's most prominent independent Christian leaders. Authorities arrested him a year ago in a relentless suppression of religious practice in China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor [Video]Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor

SHANGHAI — Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China after a British girl found a message from workers inside one of them. The BBC reports that Florence Widdicombe found a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published

11-12-19_ICYMI [Video]11-12-19_ICYMI

Most on Wall Street agree that President Donald Trump offered not much in the way of new information in his Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of New York. Yet stocks had a decent day after having..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China sentences pastor to 9 years on subversion charge

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday sentenced a prominent pastor who operated outside the Communist Party-recognized Protestant organization to nine years in...
Seattle Times

China's protestant pastor jailed for 9 years over subversion of state power

Beijing [China], Dec 30 (ANI): A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a Christian pastor of a protestant church to nine years in prison for subversion of state...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.