Australian bushfires claim third firefighter's life in South Australia

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

One volunteer firefighter has died and two more suffered serious burns after their firetruck rolled near Jingellic, Australia.The NSW Rural Fire Service said their truck was pushed over when it was hit by "extreme winds" as the... One volunteer firefighter has died and two more suffered serious burns after their firetruck rolled near Jingellic, Australia.The NSW Rural Fire Service said their truck was pushed over when it was hit by "extreme winds" as the... 👓 View full article



