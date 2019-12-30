Global  

Australian bushfires claim third firefighter's life in South Australia

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Australian bushfires claim third firefighter's life in South AustraliaOne volunteer firefighter has died and two more suffered serious burns after their firetruck rolled near Jingellic, Australia.The NSW Rural Fire Service said their truck was pushed over when it was hit by "extreme winds" as the...
News video: Thirty Percent Of Koala May Have Died From Australia's Bushfires

Thirty Percent Of Koala May Have Died From Australia's Bushfires 00:32

 The Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley announce some news about koalas in New South Wales, Australia. Ley said about a third of koalas in that region may have been killed by deadly bushfires. According to CNN, 30 percent of the koala’s habitat has been destroyed. Exact numbers can’t be...

Australian bushfires: Horror day as fires ravage NSW and South Australia

Australian bushfires: Horror day as fires ravage NSW and South AustraliaFire crews have continued to battle ferocious bushfires across the nation, which have ravaged towns in New South Wales and South Australia.Authorities in South...
New Zealand Herald

One firefighter killed as Australian bushfires rip through four states

One firefighter killed as Australian bushfires rip through four statesOne firefighter has died and multiple properties are feared lost after terrifying bushfires driven by extreme weather conditions swept across four Australian...
WorldNews


