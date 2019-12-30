Global  

Turkish opposition says it opposes Libya troop deployment bill

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Turkey's main opposition party said on Monday it opposes a bill to allow a troop deployment to Libya, arguing such a move would exacerbate the country's conflict and cause it to spread across the region.
News video: Turkish parliament approves bill allowing Libya troop deployment

Turkish parliament approves bill allowing Libya troop deployment 00:59

 Turkey&apos;s parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that allows troop deployment in Libya, in a move that paves the way for further military cooperation between Ankara and Tripoli, but is unlikely to see boots on the ground immediately. Emer McCarthy reports.

