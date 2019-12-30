Global  

Sudan sentences 27 to death for torturing, killing of protester

CBC.ca Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A court in Sudan on Monday sentenced 27 security forces members to death for torturing and killing a detained protester during the uprising against Sudan's longtime autocrat, Omar al-Bashir, earlier this year.
