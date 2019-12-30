Global  

Turkey sending Libya deployment bill to parliament: minister

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Turkish government is sending to parliament on Monday a bill mandating the deployment of troops to Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, accelerating a plan that was confirmed last week.
