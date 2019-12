Turkey sending Libya deployment bill to parliament: minister

The Turkish government is sending to parliament on Monday a bill mandating the deployment of troops to Libya , Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, accelerating a plan that was confirmed last week.

