Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls for "offensive measures"

CBS News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
One day from a deadline set by North Korea to soften sanctions against its nuclear program, leader Kim Jong Un urged members of his party to "take positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country." Barry Petersen reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift'

Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift' 00:37

 North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted. According to CNN, the Trump Administration interprets the statement to mean a weapons test. No such tests have been detected from North Korea since Christmas. However, officials have remained...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump admin: US will 'express disappointment' if North Korea sends 'Christmas gift' [Video]Trump admin: US will 'express disappointment' if North Korea sends 'Christmas gift'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

No sign of North Korea 'Christmas gift' [Video]No sign of North Korea 'Christmas gift'

Despite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un&apos;s warning of a &quot;Christmas gift&quot; for Washington, there&apos;s been no sign of a provocation by the isolated nation. Yahaira Jacquez..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea’s leader goes on the offensive before key speech

North Korea’s leader goes on the offensive before key speechSeoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for “offensive measures” to strengthen security ahead of a New Year speech that could flesh out the...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimesNew Zealand HeraldReuters

Kim Jong-un calls for 'positive, offensive measures' to ensure North Korea's security

Pyongyang [North Korea], Dec 30 (ANI): North Korea leader Kim Jong-un has called for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security as a year-end deadline...
Sify Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBS News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.