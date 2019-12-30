Global  

British woman, 19, could face prison after Cyprus court finds her guilty of lying about gang rape

Monday, 30 December 2019
A 19-year-old British woman who had accused a dozen young Israelis of gang-raping her at a hotel in Cyprus is now facing up to a year in prison after a court reportedly found her guilty of lying about the entire ordeal.
News video: Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying 00:50

 A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis [Video]Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape [Video]British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape

A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus. The 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on..

Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israeli men....
Cyprus rape claim case: 'It's a very worrying conviction'

Lawyer Michael Polak gives his reaction as a British woman is found guilty of making a false rape claim in Cyprus.
toyah__

Toyah RT @a_leesha1: Incredibly awful, unjust, & abhorrent. A British teen could face up to a year in jail. Her crime? Reporting she’d been gang… 27 seconds ago

lorie1917

Lorie Martin British woman, 19, could face prison after Cyprus court finds her guilty of lying about gang rape… https://t.co/zB1OciYySm 2 minutes ago

