L.O.L. Surprise '2-in-1 Glamper Van' toy redesigned among safety concerns

MGA Entertainment, the parent company of the L.O.L. Surprise toy line has issued a product safety notice and is offering a newly designed version of the '2-in-1 Glamper Van' as a replacement to parents after multiple complaints of children injuring their fingers.



