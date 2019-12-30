Global  

L.O.L. Surprise '2-in-1 Glamper Van' toy redesigned among safety concerns

CTV News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
MGA Entertainment, the parent company of the L.O.L. Surprise toy line has issued a product safety notice and is offering a newly designed version of the '2-in-1 Glamper Van' as a replacement to parents after multiple complaints of children injuring their fingers.
Recent related news from verified sources

Parents warn children's fingers getting trapped in L.O.L. Surprise '2-in-1 Glamper Van'

Parents of children playing with the L.O.L. Surprise series of toys reported injuries on social media stemming from getting their fingers stuck in the '2-in-1...
CTV News

Mum's warning over LOL Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper Van after daughter gets finger stuck in hole

Mum's warning over LOL Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper Van after daughter gets finger stuck in holeAccording to multiple reports, children have been getting their fingers stuck in a hole at the bottom of the LOL Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper Van, cutting off blood...
Wales Online

