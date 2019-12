Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Watch VideoU.S. Rep. John Lewis is getting ready to undergo treatment for stage 4



The longtime congressman and civil rights icon revealed the diagnosis in a statement Sunday. He said doctors discovered the cancer this month during a routine medical visit and subsequent tests.



Lewis said he'll return to... Watch VideoU.S. Rep. John Lewis is getting ready to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer The longtime congressman and civil rights icon revealed the diagnosis in a statement Sunday. He said doctors discovered the cancer this month during a routine medical visit and subsequent tests.Lewis said he'll return to 👓 View full article