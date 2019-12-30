A Cabin Crew Strike Forces Eurowings To Cancel More Than 170 Flights

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Lufthansa's low-cost carrier Eurowings has canceled more than 170 flights scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to a strike... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •BBC News •Newsday •Reuters
