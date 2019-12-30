Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A Cabin Crew Strike Forces Eurowings To Cancel More Than 170 Flights

Newsy Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A Cabin Crew Strike Forces Eurowings To Cancel More Than 170 FlightsWatch VideoA 3-day flight attendant strike has prompted Lufthansa's low-cost carrier Eurowings to cancel more than 170 flights. 

Those flights were scheduled across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. They were primarily domestic flights from German airports in cities like Munich, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart. 

A German cabin...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: A Cabin Crew Strike Forces Eurowings To Cancel More Than 170 Flights

A Cabin Crew Strike Forces Eurowings To Cancel More Than 170 Flights 01:02

 The cancellations primarily impact domestic flights from German airports in cities like Munich, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Friedman Memorial Airport in Sun Valley will offer more direct flights this winter [Video]Friedman Memorial Airport in Sun Valley will offer more direct flights this winter

The Friedman Memorial Airport in Sun Valley has seen tremendous growth this decade and they will offer more non-stop flights from six different cities this winter.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

German cabin crew strike grounds Eurowings flights

Germany's cabin crew union has staged a New Year's Day strike, forcing the cancellation of dozens of flights. The union has threatened further action if it...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •BBC News

Eurowings cancels more than 170 flights due to 3-day strike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Lufthansa's low-cost carrier Eurowings has canceled more than 170 flights scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to a strike...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBBC NewsNewsdayReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bobgallagher14

bob gallagher A Cabin Crew Strike Forces Eurowings To Cancel More Than 170 Flights https://t.co/iD9tpXZH5t via @newsy 3 days ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Germanwings strike forces 180 flight cancellations: Cabin crew at Lufthansa's low-cost carrier are staging a three-day walkout.… 3 days ago

Powerful66

Justice #Resist🇺🇲 A Cabin Crew Strike Forces Eurowings To Cancel More Than 170 Flights https://t.co/ldERNmYB1Q #SmartNews 4 days ago

A51FR3D

Asif RT @PMA_Accountants: Germanwings strike forces 180 flight cancellations: Cabin crew at Lufthansa's low-cost carrier are staging a three-day… 4 days ago

PMA_Accountants

PMA Accountants Germanwings strike forces 180 flight cancellations: Cabin crew at Lufthansa's low-cost carrier are staging a three-… https://t.co/QkWOSUpIJH 4 days ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Germanwings strike forces 180 flight cancellations: Cabin crew at Lufthansa's low-cost carrier are staging a three-… https://t.co/nkhPbTNUyk 4 days ago

site_zen

Zen-site https://t.co/TyONDjK5tw Germanwings strike forces 180 flight cancellations Cabin crew at Lufthansa's low… https://t.co/7hLgR2jUFO 4 days ago

ngvet

baby @null Germanwings strike forces 180 flight cancellations Cabin crew at Lufthansa's low https://t.co/NtIE3OxqJW 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.