Mexico orders ambassador in Bolivia to return after she declared non grata

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday it had instructed its ambassador in Bolivia to return to Mexico to ensure her safety, after Bolivia's government declared her a "persona non grata."
News video: Bolivia's spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales's allies

Bolivia's spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales's allies 02:14

 Countries expel diplomatic staff in tit-for-tat moves as Morales's ex-officials seek refuge in Mexican embassy.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mexico has not named Bolivian ambassador 'persona non grata': official

A Mexican deputy foreign minister said on Monday that the government had not made a decision to declare Bolivia's ambassador a "persona non grata."
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

Spain pulled into diplomatic spat between Bolivia, Mexico

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A tense diplomatic feud between Bolivia’s conservative interim government and Mexico expanded to include Spain on Friday when a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

