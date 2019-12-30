Global  

Monty Python star Neil Innes dies

CBS News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Innes was known for his work with the British comedy group Monty Python and The Bonzo Dog Band.
Monty Python star Neil Innes dies aged 75

LONDON (AP) — Monty Python writer and actor Neil Innes has died aged 75, his agent has confirmed. The comedian and musician died of natural causes Sunday...
Neil Innes dies aged 75 as tributes for Monty Python and The Rutles star pour in

Neil Innes dies aged 75 as tributes for Monty Python and The Rutles star pour inInnes died weeks after celebrating his 75th birthday on December 9
