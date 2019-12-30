Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kumble prefers wicket-taking fast bowling options over all-rounders in T20 World Cup

Hindu Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
India will be playing more T20 Internationals in 2020 in order to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting in October.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kapudurgeswarar

kapu durgeswara rao RT @republic: Anil Kumble prefers wicket-taking fast bowling options over all-rounders in T20 World Cup https://t.co/xVRiY1SksE 6 days ago

sportzwiki

Sportzwiki @anilkumble1074 Prefers Wicket Taking Bowlers Over All Rounders In T20 World Cup https://t.co/CFvfvvsY7u 6 days ago

VOICE_2U

HAFEEZ PARDESI Anil Kumble Prefers Wicket Taking Bowlers Over All Rounders In T20 World Cup Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble beli… https://t.co/0vy8iXNoNV 6 days ago

ImAnupGupta

Bajrangi Kumble prefers wicket-taking fast bowling options over all-rounders in T20 World Cup https://t.co/yVEAMi6LYp 6 days ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: #AnilKumble #TeamIndia @anilkumble1074 prefers wicket-taking fast bowling options over all-rounders in @T20WorldCup Re… 6 days ago

UCPandey001

Utkarsh C. Pandey ⏺️ RT @weRcricket: "It's all about how MS (Dhoni) goes about the IPL and if at all the Indian team believes that they need this services for t… 6 days ago

weRcricket

Cricket.com "It's all about how MS (Dhoni) goes about the IPL and if at all the Indian team believes that they need this servic… https://t.co/UJC5lCNCTx 6 days ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar RT @TOISportsNews: Anil Kumble prefers wicket-taking fast bowling options over all-rounders in T20 World Cup https://t.co/BhWkKyeH0N 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.