Lulzipoluza RT @Chris_1791: Moscow brings in fake snow in time for New Year festivities after record-breaking warm December https://t.co/w04ZS1ef6H via… 2 minutes ago Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Moscow brings in fake snow for New Year after warmest December since 1886: 'It's not festive at all,' locals complain ... https… 4 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Moscow brings in fake snow for New Year after warmest December since 1886: 'It's not festive at all,' locals compla… https://t.co/1IPjmQsM6t 5 minutes ago Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #bd58ea3ed6ce58b7b496675c7591798e Moscow brings in fake snow in time for New Year festivities after record-breaking warm Dece… 5 minutes ago texaspost Moscow brings in fake snow in time for New Year festivities after record-breaking warm December… https://t.co/BfQdXAUXlB 5 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #bd58ea3ed6ce58b7b496675c7591798e Moscow brings in fake snow in time for New Year festivities after record-breaking… https://t.co/FDXNHAyfVM 5 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 Moscow brings in fake snow in time for New Year festivities after record-breaking warm December… https://t.co/zlWBqUgeRP 6 minutes ago Covensure Brokerage Moscow brings in fake snow in time for New Year festivities after record-breaking warm December… https://t.co/GbytG4h6UM 6 minutes ago