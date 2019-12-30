Global  

Moscow brings in fake snow in time for New Year festivities after record-breaking warm December

Monday, 30 December 2019
It's finally starting to look like winter in the Russian capital after authorities dumped artificial snow in the center of Moscow in time for New Year's Eve festivities. 
Why New Year's Resolutions Don't Last and How You Can Change That

Why New Year's Resolutions Don't Last and How You Can Change That

 It's that time of year where we prepare ourselves to set new goals for the upcoming year, but are we wasting our time?

