Australia fires: The volunteers risking their lives to tackle blazes

France 24 Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Bushfires in Australia have destroyed more than 4 million hectares in recent weeks -- an area the size of Japan -- but most of the firefighters tackling the blazes are unpaid volunteers, working long shifts and risking their lives to keep their communities safe.
Recent related videos

Two firefighters die as Australian blazes continue to rage [Video]Two firefighters die as Australian blazes continue to rage

Two volunteer firefighters died early on Thursday while battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state, forcing the prime minister to say he would cut short his holiday as authorities..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

