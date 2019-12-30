Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing

CTV News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A handwritten journal containing references to Jews and anti-Semitism were found in the home of a man charged with federal hate crimes Monday in the stabbing of five people celebrating Hanukkah in a rabbi's house north of New York City, authorities said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not Guilty [Video]Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of stabbing five Jews during a Hanukkah celebration in New York has been arrested on attempted murder charges.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Suspect in stabbing attack at rabbi's home charged with federal hate crimes

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north...
Reuters


Tweets about this

russmove

Russell RT @wusa9: Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing https://t.co/U5ca60rBBf 2 seconds ago

KTVB

KTVB.COM Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing https://t.co/qInk4FdDde 2 seconds ago

AronSpielman

Aron Spielman @BlaiseGomez12 @News12HV BREAKING - Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crimes charges against the terrorist w… https://t.co/Sr9KXavz9g 8 seconds ago

9NEWS

9NEWS Denver Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing https://t.co/p3k70nNK2N 1 minute ago

13NewsNow

13News Now Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing https://t.co/08MgppgO65 1 minute ago

marianneflynn15

Mafcomp RT @cliffordlevy: Breaking Federal prosecutors filed hate crimes charges against the man accused of bursting into a Hasidic rabbi’s New Yor… 2 minutes ago

Headlines4You

Daily Planet RT @AP: Federal hate crimes charges have been filed against a man accused of stabbing five people as they celebrated Hanukkah in a rabbi’s… 2 minutes ago

680NEWS

680 NEWS Toronto Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing https://t.co/sY9aHLi7ed 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.