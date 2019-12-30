Global  

'I Believe Her' trends on Twitter after woman found guilty of lying in Cyprus gang-rape case

CTV News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
After a 19-year-old British woman was found guilty of making a false rape claim, the hashtag “IBelieveHer” began trending on Twitter among those who believe she withdrew her allegations under duress from Cypriot authorities.
News video: Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis 01:22

 The individuals she had accused of assaulting her were not summoned to court because prosecutors considered it a case of public mischief and not rape.View on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying [Video]Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

Woman charged in fur-related stabbing found not guilty by reason of insanity in separate case hours earlier [Video]Woman charged in fur-related stabbing found not guilty by reason of insanity in separate case hours earlier

A Cleveland Heights woman currently jailed for allegedly stabbing a woman because of her fur clothing was found not guilty by reason of insanity as part of a separate case just hours before the attack,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lawyer for British woman found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape issues statement

Lawyer for British woman found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape issues statementThe 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on Monday
Tamworth Herald

Cyprus rape claim case: 'It's a very worrying conviction'

Lawyer Michael Polak gives his reaction as a British woman is found guilty of making a false rape claim in Cyprus.
BBC News Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

womencanca

WomenCan.ca 'I Believe Her' trends on Twitter after woman found guilty of lying in Cyprus gang-rape case After a 19-year-old Br… https://t.co/cvOoNCoqPL 5 minutes ago

AnnBrocklebank

Ann Brocklebank RT @CTVNews: #IBelieveHer trends on Twitter after woman found guilty of lying in Cyprus gang-rape case https://t.co/HVbYaUb5Sn 10 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News #IBelieveHer trends on Twitter after woman found guilty of lying in Cyprus gang-rape case https://t.co/HVbYaUb5Sn 2 hours ago

jisung_skz_

Hannie;;📌SSD RT @Stayinbuilding: I can't believe no one repeated after it...skz fanbase really is more international than national but they should've sh… 18 hours ago

