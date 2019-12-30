Brazil Fines Facebook For Sharing User Information



Recent related videos from verified sources Facebook serves ads based on your offline shopping habits MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA — Facebook is able to gather data about user shopping habits, both online and offline, in order to serve targeted ads on its platform, according to a new report by Business.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:26Published 2 weeks ago App developers had improper access to user info on Facebook MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA — Facebook says roughly 100 app developers had improper access to user data from video streaming apps and social media management apps through admins that authorized the apps'.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:19Published on November 7, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 million for improper sharing of user data Brazil's Ministry Of Justice said on Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million-real ($1.64 million) for improperly sharing user data.

Reuters 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this