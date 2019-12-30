Global  

Brazil Fines Facebook For Sharing User Information

Monday, 30 December 2019
Brazil Fines Facebook For Sharing User InformationWatch VideoBrazil announced it's fining Facebook more than one million dollars for improperly sharing user data.

The $1.6 million fine comes after a 2018 investigation by the country's Ministry of Justice found that the data of more than 400,000 Facebook users had been shared for "questionable" purposes with the developers of...
Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 million for improper sharing of user data

Brazil's Ministry Of Justice said on Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million-real ($1.64 million) for improperly sharing user data.
Reuters

