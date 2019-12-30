By S. Binodkumar Singh* After months of delay and bitter allegations of fraud and corruption, Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) on December 22, 2019, published the *preliminary results* of the Presidential Election held on September 28, 2019. According to these results, incumbent President Mohammad Ashraf ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term Preliminary results, originally due in October, show Ghani leading with over 50 percent of votes. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:10Published 2 weeks ago Trump Makes Secret Trip To Afghanistan On Thanksgiving Day President Trump made a surprise visit to American troops in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving Day. According to Business Insider, the White House kept the trip tightly under wraps. While there, Trump served.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published on November 29, 2019

Tweets about this khalilminawi RT @ThJohnsonNPS: Afghanistan: Fractious Vote - Analysis - Eurasia Review. Extremely important, MUST read; tracks my understanding and sus… 16 hours ago Karim Atefi RT @OmSamad: Can become a fraud-driven systemic failure of historic proportions. Rightly, "given the very small margin... and the pending… 2 days ago