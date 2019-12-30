Global  

US Airstrikes On Iran-Backed Militia Kill 25

Eurasia Review Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
An Iran-backed militia threatened revenge Monday in response to U.S. airstrikes against its positions in Iraq and Syria, which killed at least 25 people.

The warning from Kataeb Hezbollah came as Iran’s foreign minister condemned the U.S. attacks as violating Iraqi sovereignty and amounting to an act of terrorism.

U.S....
