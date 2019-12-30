US Airstrikes On Iran-Backed Militia Kill 25 Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 55 minutes ago )

An Iran-backed militia threatened revenge Monday in response to U.S. airstrikes against its positions in Iraq and Syria, which killed at least 25 people.



The warning from Kataeb Hezbollah came as Iran’s foreign minister condemned the U.S. attacks as violating Iraqi sovereignty and amounting to an act of terrorism.



U.S.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20Published 12 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this