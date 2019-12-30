Global  

Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Embalo claims victory, opponent says wait

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Former army general and ex-Prime Minister Umaro Cissoko Embalo said on Monday he was on course to win Guinea Bissau's presidential election and his opponent urged the nation to await official results.
News video: Guinea-Bissau votes in presidential run-off

Guinea-Bissau votes in presidential run-off 01:11

 Two former prime ministers went head-to-head on Sunday in Guinea-Bissau's presidential election run-off. David Doyle reports.

Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Embalo claims election win: campaign

Former army general and Prime Minister Umaro Cissoko Embalo is on course to win Guinea Bissau's presidential election, his spokesman said on Monday, a result...
Reuters Also reported by •Al Jazeera

