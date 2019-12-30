your_uncle_eric RT @seattletimes: Gadgets that resemble little black hats are showing up on the heads of alligators in South https://t.co/Xvjd7arBRo's why.… 4 hours ago Jaguars Football Victim RT @GTACspooks: Alligators are wearing little 'hats' in South Carolina. It's all part of a study https://t.co/gEgC1ZXUBK 5 hours ago David Hamilton RT @CestAlain: South Carolina: Alligators are wearing little 'hats' as part of a study. (Happy Gator New Year!) https://t.co/Fs1XvEE0n8 7 hours ago Alain41 South Carolina: Alligators are wearing little 'hats' as part of a study. (Happy Gator New Year!) https://t.co/Fs1XvEE0n8 7 hours ago Wings of the Eagle Alligators are wearing little ‘hats’ in South Carolina. It’s all part of a study https://t.co/ReEFFbngMz 7 hours ago Warren Bingham Alligators are wearing little ‘hats’ in South Carolina. It’s all part of a study https://t.co/P9DnUpBUXx 8 hours ago Mickey Dangerez Alligators are wearing little 'hats' in South Carolina. It's all part of a study https://t.co/iEXCsi8V3A #PhysOrg 11 hours ago Susan Leihy Alligators are wearing little 'hats' in South Carolina. It's all part of a study https://t.co/CxiPaRPLk8 11 hours ago