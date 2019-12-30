N Carolina diocese publishes list of credibly accused clergy Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Catholic diocese in North Carolina on Monday published a list of 14 clergy who it says have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse in the nearly 50 years since the diocese was established. The Diocese of Charlotte also listed six clergy members who served the area before the diocese […] 👓 View full article

