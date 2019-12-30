Global  

Australian fire volunteer killed when high winds rolled truck named as Samuel McPaul, 28

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Australian fire volunteer killed when high winds rolled truck named as Samuel McPaul, 28A volunteer firefighter killed when a fire engine rolled in high winds in southern NSW has been named.Samuel McPaul, 28, was a passenger in the NSW Rural Fire Service truck, which rolled about 5.50pm, on River Rd, outside of Albury.A...
News video: Truck Catches Fire after Colliding with Overpass

Truck Catches Fire after Colliding with Overpass 04:38

 Occurred on December 26, 2019 / Fenton, Michigan, USA Info from Licensor: "This is an accident on US 23. The truck driver is okay, he lost control of steering and the truck caught on fire after impacting with an overpass."

Developers Introduce Electric Fire Truck in Hopes of Replacing Diesel Engines [Video]Developers Introduce Electric Fire Truck in Hopes of Replacing Diesel Engines

An electric fire truck made its debut with hopes of replacing diesel powered trucks. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published

Investigation continues into semi truck fire [Video]Investigation continues into semi truck fire

Investigation continues into semi truck fire

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:18Published


Volunteer firefighter who died battling blazes named as father-to-be Samuel McPaul

Samuel McPaul, 28, has been named as the volunteer firefighter who died on Monday evening when a firetruck he was in was rolled due to extreme winds.
SBS

One firefighter killed as Australian bushfires rip through four states

One firefighter killed as Australian bushfires rip through four statesOne firefighter has died and multiple properties are feared lost after terrifying bushfires driven by extreme weather conditions swept across four Australian...
One firefighter killed as Australian bushfires rip through four states

Tweets about this

australian

The Australian Samuel McPaul, whose wife is expecting the couple’s first child, has been named as the third volunteer firefighter… https://t.co/lMs4f9cPUr 16 minutes ago

Bewickwren

🇵🇹Common Raven🇺🇸 A volunteer #firefighter was #killed battling Australian #bushfires on Monday as “columns” of flames generating the… https://t.co/GAKQDpTMeb 6 hours ago

HRHTudor1976

Nιƈσʅα 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝕀ℕ𝔽J RT @KaidenChase: (Reuters) - A volunteer firefighter was killed battling Australian bushfires on Monday as “columns” of flames generating t… 10 hours ago

KaidenChase

Kaiden-Chase (Reuters) - A volunteer firefighter was killed battling Australian bushfires on Monday as “columns” of flames gener… https://t.co/nIwQjpzFsf 10 hours ago

FCoastArt

Jeanette Lewis RT @ricklevy67: 85+ Homes , 500 Out Buildings, 200 Cars, In South Australia, 800 Homes And Over 3 Million Acres Destroyed By #Morrisonsfire… 5 days ago

