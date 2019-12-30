Global  

Chinese Scientist He Jiankui Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Editing Human Genes

NPR Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Chinese scientist He Jiankui has been sentenced to three years in prison for conducting gene-editing experiments on human embryos.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: China jails 'gene-editing' scientist

China jails 'gene-editing' scientist 01:01

 A Chinese court sentenced a scientist who created the world&apos;s first &apos;gene-edited&apos; babies to three years in prison on Monday. David Doyle reports.

