Hate crime charges added against Hanukkah stabbing suspect after journals found in home

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 35 minutes ago )

Handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references were found in the home of the man charged with federal hate crimes Monday in the stabbing and slashing of five people celebrating Hanukkah at a rabbi's house north of New York... Handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references were found in the home of the man charged with federal hate crimes Monday in the stabbing and slashing of five people celebrating Hanukkah at a rabbi's house north of New York... 👓 View full article

