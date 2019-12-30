Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hate crime charges added against Hanukkah stabbing suspect after journals found in home

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Hate crime charges added against Hanukkah stabbing suspect after journals found in homeHandwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references were found in the home of the man charged with federal hate crimes Monday in the stabbing and slashing of five people celebrating Hanukkah at a rabbi's house north of New York...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Exclusive Video: Synagogue Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Harlem

Exclusive Video: Synagogue Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Harlem 01:20

 Exclusive new surveillance video shows Grafton Thomas being arrested by NYPD officers in Harlem after he allegedly stabbed five people inside a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Accused Of Stabbing 5 People During Hanukkah Celebration In New York Facing Federal Charges [Video]Man Accused Of Stabbing 5 People During Hanukkah Celebration In New York Facing Federal Charges

CBS4's Naomi Ruchim shares new details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published

Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes [Video]Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

The man accused of entering a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah party then stabbing five people is now charged with federal hate crimes.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

In New York, Rockland County Residents React To Hanukkah Stabbing

Tensions are high in Rockland County, N.Y., following an attack injuring five people at a rabbis home at a Hanukkah party this weekend. The alleged attacker is...
NPR Also reported by •NewsyJapan TodayRTTNews

Reaction To Rampage At Hanukkah Celebration As Prosecutors File Hate Crime Charges

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg about outward expressions of Jewish identity, in light of anti-Semitic hate crimes.
NPR Also reported by •NewsyDeutsche WelleJerusalem Post

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.