NYPD: Times Square safest place on Earth for New Year’s Eve
Monday, 30 December 2019 () NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s counterterrorism czar expects Times Square to be “the safest place on the planet Earth” on New Year’s Eve. Thousands of police officers will be on duty for Tuesday night’s festivities, along with specialized units armed with long guns, bomb-sniffing dogs and other measures. For the first time, police […]
Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, joined CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge to take about the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square and Friday morning's unveiling of the 2020 Waterford crystal ball, the centerpiece of the show at midnight.
The FTSE 100 has been tipped to tumble on New Year’s Eve, as an element of caution reigned for the last days of trading for 2019. London’s blue chip shares... Proactive Investors Also reported by •CBS News •AceShowbiz •Sify •The Age