Iran Turns To China And India In The Face Of US Sanctions – OpEd
Monday, 30 December 2019 () By Mohammad Soltaninejad*
In the face of the United States withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and adopting a ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran, Tehran is turning to China and India to circumvent US sanctions. In response, the United States is trying to deny Iran’s access to Chinese and Indian resources to...
Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq. Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes . in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem..