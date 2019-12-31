Global  

Bot or not? Mystery over anonymous user retweeted by Trump

CTV News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
While anonymity on Twitter allows people in oppressive communities to speak online freely, it can also allow people to harass others or spread bogus claims without accountability.
Bot or not? Mystery over anonymous user retweeted by Trump

CHICAGO (AP) — The Twitter user goes by Gigi, though sometimes Sophia, Emma or Leona. The occupation is listed at various times as teacher, historian,...
SeattlePI.com


