Deadly wildfires in Australia prompt evacuations

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
In Australia, scorching temperatures and strong winds are feeding deadly wildfires, prompting mass evacuations. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia fires: Scott Morrison apologises for family holiday [Video]Australia fires: Scott Morrison apologises for family holiday

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for taking a family holiday in Hawaii as deadly wildfires raged across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Australia in ‘Uncharted Territory’ Battling Nearly 100 Wildfires in New South Wales [Video]Australia in ‘Uncharted Territory’ Battling Nearly 100 Wildfires in New South Wales

Southeastern Australia is burning, as officials say the level of wildfires they are battling is “unprecedented.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published

