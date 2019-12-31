Deadly wildfires in Australia prompt evacuations

In Australia, scorching temperatures and strong winds are feeding deadly wildfires, prompting mass evacuations. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed. Elizabeth Palmer reports.



