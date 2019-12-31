Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Microsoft Says Hackers With Possible North Korean Ties Stole User Data

Newsy Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Microsoft Says Hackers With Possible North Korean Ties Stole User DataWatch VideoMicrosoft is suing a mysterious hacking group with possible ties to North Korea for allegedly stealing "highly sensitive information" from U.S. computers.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month in Virginia alleges two anonymous hackers "have established an Internet-based cyber-theft operation referred to as...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Microsoft Says Hackers With Possible North Korean Ties Stole User Data

Microsoft Says Hackers With Possible North Korean Ties Stole User Data 01:06

 A lawsuit alleges hackers tricked Microsoft users into handing over their login credentials, letting them access &quot;highly sensitive information.&quot;

Recent related videos from verified sources

ASHFALL movie [Video]ASHFALL movie

ASHFALL movie trailer HD - South Korean movie - Plot synopsis: A volcano on Baekdu Mountain suddenly erupts. Pandemonium ensues on the Korean peninsula, with more eruptions predicted in the area. To..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:19Published

The North Korean Wonderkid Wanted By Juventus [Video]The North Korean Wonderkid Wanted By Juventus

A seemingly impossible feat, but surprisingly enough Han Kwang Song has managed to make an impact despite coming from the most hostile and restrictive country known as North Korea…We look at how he..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 06:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China says supports South Korea's efforts to improve ties with North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday that China supports South Korea's efforts to improve ties with North Korea and...
Reuters

US on high alert for possible ‘Christmas gift’ missile from North Korea

U.S. officials are on high alert for signs of a possible missile launch from North Korea in the coming days that officials have referred to as a “Christmas...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dibyend48970765

Dibyendu Microsoft is alleging that two unnamed hackers with alleged ties to North Korea have targeted thousands of universi… https://t.co/Yx9Mrvagun 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.