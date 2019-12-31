Peter Strzok Alleges DOJ Violated His Rights In New Court Filing
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Watch VideoA former FBI agent who was removed from the Mueller investigation after exchanging anti-Trump text messages says the FBI and Justice Department violated his rights to free speech and privacy.
Peter Strzok is suing the DOJ for alleged wrongful termination. He entered a new court filing in a D.C. district court...
Peter Strzok, the former FBI agent who was fired after his unfavorable texts about now-President Trump were made public, is asserting that both the FBI and the Department of Justice violated his free..