Peter Strzok Alleges DOJ Violated His Rights In New Court Filing

Newsy Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Peter Strzok Alleges DOJ Violated His Rights In New Court FilingWatch VideoA former FBI agent who was removed from the Mueller investigation after exchanging anti-Trump text messages says the FBI and Justice Department violated his rights to free speech and privacy. 

Peter Strzok is suing the DOJ for alleged wrongful termination. He entered a new court filing in a D.C. district court...
0
News video: Peter Strzok Alleges DOJ Violated His Rights In New Court Filing

Peter Strzok Alleges DOJ Violated His Rights In New Court Filing 01:12

 Strzok, who was fired after it was discovered he'd sent anti-Trump text messages, says the DOJ violated his rights to privacy and free speech.

Peter Strzok accuses the federal government of violating his rights

In a new court filing, the former FBI agent says the FBI and DOJ abrogated his right to privacy.
Politico


