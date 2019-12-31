Global  

How big are the fires burning in Australia? Graphic compares to North Island area

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
How big are the fires burning in Australia? Graphic compares to North Island areaAustralia is being ravaged by fires and it can be hard to picture just how big an area the fires are engulfing.The graphic below shows what the area of the fires in eastern Australia covers on the map of New Zealand and puts it...
News video: Wildfires Ravage Through Parts Of Australia

Wildfires Ravage Through Parts Of Australia 01:29

 Crews continue to battle massive (and deadly) wildfires in parts of Australia. Officials say scorching temperatures and arid conditions are making the fires worse.

Sky turns red in Mallacoota, Australia as surrounding wildfires close in [Video]Sky turns red in Mallacoota, Australia as surrounding wildfires close in

People in Mallacoota, in the Australian state of Victoria, sheltered on the beach and on boats as fires swept through the town.

Thirty Percent Of Koala May Have Died From Australia's Bushfires [Video]Thirty Percent Of Koala May Have Died From Australia's Bushfires

The Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley announce some news about koalas in New South Wales, Australia. Ley said about a third of koalas in that region may have been killed by deadly bushfires...

