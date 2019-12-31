Amy McGrath Files To Run Against Mitch McConnell In Senate Race

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoDemocrat Amy McGrath has officially filed to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat.



The retired Marine combat pilot filed her senatorial bid alongside her mom, former Kentucky Gov. Martha Layne Collins, on Friday. In an interview with the Associated Press, McGrath pointed to... Watch VideoDemocrat Amy McGrath has officially filed to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat.The retired Marine combat pilot filed her senatorial bid alongside her mom, former Kentucky Gov. Martha Layne Collins, on Friday. In an interview with the Associated Press, McGrath pointed to 👓 View full article

