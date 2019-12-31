Global  

Amy McGrath Files To Run Against Mitch McConnell In Senate Race

Newsy Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Amy McGrath Files To Run Against Mitch McConnell In Senate RaceWatch VideoDemocrat Amy McGrath has officially filed to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat.

The retired Marine combat pilot filed her senatorial bid alongside her mom, former Kentucky Gov. Martha Layne Collins, on Friday. In an interview with the Associated Press, McGrath pointed to...
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Amy McGrath Files To Run Against Mitch McConnell In Senate Race

Amy McGrath Files To Run Against Mitch McConnell In Senate Race 01:20

 ​The retired Marine combat pilot filed her senatorial bid on Friday.

