Tuesday, 31 December 2019

"This year in Russia was the hottest for the entire period of instrumental observations," the head of the Gidromedtsentr weather service, Roman Vilfand, said. He said Moscow's average temperature for 2019 had hit 7.6°-7.7° Celsius, beating the previous record by 0.3°. He said January will continue to be warmer than usual in almost all regions of Russia.