Police officer who faked story of expletive on his McDonald's cup resigns

CTV News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A Kansas police officer has resigned after he admitted to making up a story that a McDonald's employee wrote an expletive and the word 'pig' on a coffee cup.
Officer "fabricated" story about being served McDonald's coffee with "f***ing pig" written on cup, police chief says

A Kansas police officer "fabricated" a story that a McDonald's employee wrote an expletive on his coffee cup over the weekend, Herington Police Chief Brian...
CBS News

Kansas Police Chief: Officer Fabricated Story About McDonald's Employee Writing 'F*cking Pig' on Coffee Cup

An incident involving a Herington, Kansas officer at a McDonald's was apparently fabricated, the police chief said earlier tonight.
Mediaite

