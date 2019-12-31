US congratulates Gen Bipin Rawat over his appointment as India's first CDS

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

The United States on Tuesday congratulated General Bipin Rawat on his appointment as India's first-ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and said the post will help in "catalyzing greater" joint cooperation between the militaries of the two countries.



