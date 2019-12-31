Global  

US congratulates Gen Bipin Rawat over his appointment as India's first CDS

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The United States on Tuesday congratulated General Bipin Rawat on his appointment as India's first-ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and said the post will help in "catalyzing greater" joint cooperation between the militaries of the two countries.

"Congrats to Gen. Bipin Rawat @adgpi on his appointment as #India's first-ever...
News video: Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff

Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff 03:58

 Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is the government’s pick for India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff. Gen Bipin Rawat's tenure as Army chief ends on Dec 31, 2019. As CDS, Gen Rawat won't exercise military command.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat says that would plan startegy fotr new role of CDS [Video]Army Chief Bipin Rawat says that would plan startegy fotr new role of CDS

KERALA CM MOVES RESOLUTION DEMANDING SCRAPPING OF CAA, AFTER PRIYANKA'S ATTACK, UP CM YOGI HITS BACK, DELHI POLICE WRITES TO HC TO APPOINT CLAIMS COMMISSIONER, ARMY CHIEF BIPIN RAWAT: WOULD PLAN..

‘We will win future wars with Indian systems’: Army Chief Bipin Rawat [Video]‘We will win future wars with Indian systems’: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat stressed on indigenisation at the ‘Army Technology Seminar’ in Delhi.

Maldives congratulates Gen Bipin Rawat for being appointed as India's first CDS

Male [Maldives], Dec 30 (ANI): The Maldives on Monday congratulated General Bipin Rawat on his appointment as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India.
Govt has started on wrong foot on CDS appointment: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday raised several questions over the appointment of Gen Bipin Rawat as the CDS, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said on Twitter that the...
