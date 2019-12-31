Global  

Microsoft says North Korea-linked hackers stole sensitive information

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Microsoft Corp said it has taken control of web domains that were used by a hacking group called ‘Thallium’ to steal information
News video: Microsoft Says Hackers With Possible North Korean Ties Stole User Data

 A lawsuit alleges hackers tricked Microsoft users into handing over their login credentials, letting them access &quot;highly sensitive information.&quot;

