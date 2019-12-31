Global  

'Heroic job': Mogo Zoo staff protect animals in line of out-of-control Australian bushfire

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
'Heroic job': Mogo Zoo staff protect animals in line of out-of-control Australian bushfireA New South Wales zoo boasting Australia's largest collection of primates along with zebras, white rhinos, lions, tigers and giraffes is in the direct path of an out-of-control bushfire.Mogo Zoo on the NSW South Coast is home to...
