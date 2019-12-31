Global  

Singapore diplomat defends 'fake news' law in Hong Kong paper

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A Singapore diplomat defended the Asian city-state's controversial law against "fake news" in a letter published on Tuesday in the South China Morning Post, saying the Hong Kong newspaper reported untrue accusations about the measure.
