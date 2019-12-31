Global  

News24.com | Texas gun laws saved lives in church attack - Trump

News24 Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
US President Donald Trump has said gun laws in the state of Texas saved lives when a church security officer shot dead a gunman who killed two during a service.
News video: Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack 01:14

 A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said. Roger Fortuna has more.

