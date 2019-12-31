News24.com | Texas gun laws saved lives in church attack - Trump
US President Donald Trump has said gun laws in the state of Texas saved lives when a church security officer shot dead a gunman who killed two during a service.
A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said. Roger Fortuna has more. Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack 01:14
