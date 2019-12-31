Global  

Bavarian leader Soeder quashes talk of German chancellery run

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Bavarian leader Markus Soeder has dismissed speculation that he will run for chancellor, a month after giving a speech to Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) that re-ignited debate over who should succeed her as German leader.
