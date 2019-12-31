Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sheikh Mohammed wishes you a Happy New Year

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
2020 will be the year of preparations for the next 50 years, it was announced earlier.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Happy New Year!

Happy New Year! 00:33

 Happy New Year!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Beach Artist Transforms Ancient Rock Into a Bottle of Champagne for New Year’s! [Video]Beach Artist Transforms Ancient Rock Into a Bottle of Champagne for New Year’s!

If you want bubbly on the beach to bring in the New Year, then one artist has granted your wish. Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on how an ancient rock was transformed into a bottle of champagne.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published

ATM users could get surprise bonus at downtown Fort Myers bank New Year's Eve [Video]ATM users could get surprise bonus at downtown Fort Myers bank New Year's Eve

The ATM will issue an undetermined number of $50 bills in place of $20 bills.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pawan Singh's Happy New Year song garners millions of views in 24 hours- Watch

Powerstar Pawan Singh of Bhojpuri industry is very famous among Bhojpuri young audience and that is the reason his videos are so popular on social media....
Zee News Also reported by •Indian ExpressSFGate

Happy New Year 2020: History, Importance & Why We Celebrate New Year’s on January 1


Indian Express Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSFGateZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nobe5

na 1952 Sheikh Mohammed wishes you a Happy New Year,thank you hope from god health &more blesding great leader,love you👍👍🌷🌷… https://t.co/G5RxU1ttfB 20 minutes ago

Tauheed45

Tauheed Mohammed RT @khaleejtimes: Sheikh Mohammed wishes you a Happy New Year https://t.co/ubRSXDtH6Y https://t.co/YzmvttPES0 59 minutes ago

UAENews

UAE News Sheikh Mohammed wishes you a Happy New Year https://t.co/ZEYwTUelbN https://t.co/cFDcuIBDLg 2 hours ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times Sheikh Mohammed wishes you a Happy New Year https://t.co/ubRSXDtH6Y https://t.co/YzmvttPES0 2 hours ago

capitalcollege

Capital College #mynewyearresolution Capital's very own Iman Mohammed Sheikh, BA (Hons) Business student wishes you all a Happy Ne… https://t.co/SBDTe8twTs 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.