Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'We stopped flying to save our daughter, not the planet': Greta Thunberg's father speaks out

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
'We stopped flying to save our daughter, not the planet': Greta Thunberg's father speaks outThe parents of Greta Thunberg, the climate change activist, stopped flying and went vegan to "save" their daughter rather than the planet, her father has said as the schoolgirl described her campaigning as "medicine" for her depression.Svante...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Greta didn't speak or eat before climate activism - father

Greta didn't speak or eat before climate activism - father 01:23

 Greta Thunberg&apos;s father, Svante, describes how the Swedish climate activist battled depression in the months before she launched school strikes to push for climate action.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Named 'TIME' Person of the Year [Video]Greta Thunberg Named 'TIME' Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg Named 'TIME' Person of the Year. The 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist is the youngest person to receive the title. 'TIME' editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal revealed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Greta Thunberg Was Named Time's Person Of The Year 2019 For Her Efforts In The Fight Against Climate Change [Video]Greta Thunberg Was Named Time's Person Of The Year 2019 For Her Efforts In The Fight Against Climate Change

Greta Thunberg Was Named Time's Person Of The Year 2019 For Her Efforts In The Fight Against Climate Change

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Greta Thunberg's crusade saved her from depression

How Greta Thunberg's crusade saved her from depressionGreta Thunberg's parents stopped flying and went vegan to "save" their daughter rather than the planet, as schoolgirl said her activism was "medicine" for her...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsNews24

Attenborough says Thunberg made the world listen to climate concerns

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's father says their family has turned vegan and stopped flying on planes to save his daughter, not the planet.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

KennethTimmis

Kenneth Timmis Greta Thunberg's parents stopped flying and went vegan to 'save' their daughter not the planet, says father… https://t.co/RySexe0Hs3 2 hours ago

gretchenbarton

G American Girl Greta Thunberg's parents stopped flying and went vegan to 'save' their daughter not the planet, says father… https://t.co/EHhcF9URYD 11 hours ago

Favetelinguiss

FaveteLinguis RT @companyu: ‘Save’ means ‘ enrich ‘ Greta Thunberg's parents stopped flying and went vegan to 'save' their daughter not the planet, says… 11 hours ago

companyu

malcolm scott esq ‘Save’ means ‘ enrich ‘ Greta Thunberg's parents stopped flying and went vegan to 'save' their daughter not the pl… https://t.co/q2TqJf7YK0 12 hours ago

n2oneness

wake1up Greta Thunberg's parents stopped flying and went vegan to 'save' their daughter not the planet, says father https://t.co/NsLmTbPYQf 14 hours ago

RGAME2

Rob Graham How do they make their living? Greta Thunberg's parents stopped flying and went vegan to 'save' their daughter no… https://t.co/1qAW1mpOpX 16 hours ago

writewhale

writewhale RT @mizladyjayne: Greta Thunberg's parents stopped flying and went vegan to 'save' their daughter not the planet, says father https://t.co/… 18 hours ago

mizladyjayne

Jayne Martin Greta Thunberg's parents stopped flying and went vegan to 'save' their daughter not the planet, says father… https://t.co/lqNATkpmjB 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.